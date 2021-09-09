Leicester City reportedly has a Polish striker on their wish list.

Leicester City is still scouting the market for prospective talent, and it appears that Adam Buksa of Poland is on their radar.

According to Ryan Hubbard, a Polish football journalist, the Foxes have dispatched scouts to Poland to check on the 25-year-old attacker.

Buksa is now a center-forward for the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer (MLS), where he has scored four goals in two games. This includes a goal in their 2-1 victory over Albania. He then scored a hat-trick in their 7-1 thrashing of San Marino.

The Polish striker continues to improve, hoping that scouts would notice his performance in the World Cup qualifiers against England, where he began with fellow striker Robert Lewandowski.

The focus on the Polish player, however, is not restricted to his time with the Polish national team. In the MLS, he’s had a good season, scoring 10 goals and adding two assists in 23 appearances.

As a result of his efforts, Buksa is currently at No. 6 in the MLS scoring standings for the current season.

For the time being, Buksa is focused on his commitment to Poland in the World Cup qualifying matches.

“This is most likely my first professional hat-trick. I was meticulously prepared for this training camp. I did not expect to score four goals in two games, but I am overjoyed. Worried about conceding a goal, but scoring seven goals is an art form in and of itself, especially against San Marino. After their encounter against San Marino, Buksa commented, “Three points count, and now we’re focusing on the next match.”

This comes after Yacine Ayad, the agent of Leicester City player Nampalys Mendy, stated that a trade to Galatasaray had fallen through before the Turkish transfer window closed.

Because Mendy was unable to complete the physical on time, the agreement looks to have fallen through. The fact that the 29-year-old defender is in Dakar as part of Senegal complicates things even more.

“We did everything with Galatasaray and Leicester to get him to Istanbul on Wednesday,” Ayad told Foot Mercato.