Leicester City Finds The Right Deal To Acquire Southampton Center-Back, According To Transfer Rumors.

Jannik Vestergaard is reportedly on his way to Leicester City after Southampton accepted the Foxes’ latest bid.

The 29-year-old is anticipated to step in for Wesley Fofana, who is expected to miss an indefinite amount of time owing to a fractured leg suffered in a preseason game.

Leicester City’s pursuit of the Danish player has come to a stop as a result of this development.

Brendan Rodger had previously expressed interest in the Foxes, dating back to January 2020.

The precise amount agreed upon by the Foxes and Saints, however, is yet unknown. It’s worth £15 million ($20 million), according to Sky Sports News sources, but another unnamed source claims it’s less.

Vestergaard is now free to fly to Leicester for a medical evaluation and to discuss personal terms with the Saints, regardless of the figures of the transaction.

Vestergaard made 32 appearances for Southampton last season, which finished 15th in the English Premier League under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

He also played for Denmark in the Euro 2020 tournament, where they advanced to the semi-finals.

Vestergaard joined Southampton in July 2018 after joining Borussia Monchengladbach for £18 million ($24.9 million).

With one year remaining on the Danish player’s contract, Rodgers was hoping to bring him in as soon as January 2020.

According to The Athletic, the first fee is expected to be £14 million ($19 million), with the possibility of a raise to £15 million ($20 million) if certain add-ons are reached.

Aside from that, if the Foxes qualify for the UEFA Champions League, it might get much greater.

Following Fofana’s tragic injury, the development should allow Rodgers and Leicester City some breathing room.

Last week, the 20-year-old shattered his leg in a friendly versus Europa League Champions Villareal at the King Power Stadium. After being tackled by Fer Nino, Fofana sustained an injury.

Fofana dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibia, according to Rodgers. He is likely to be out until 2022 at the earliest. The Foxes defeated Villareal in that encounter.