Leicester City and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on a Liverpool loanee.

Ozan Kabak, a Turkish defender, could be on his way to a new squad this season if things fall into place.

At least two clubs are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old footballer, with the Foxes said to be the frontrunners.

Two English Premier League clubs believed to be exploring the idea of acquiring Kabak, who is still under Schalke 04’s control.

Crystal Palace, in addition to Leicester City, is said to be interested in signing the Turkish star, according to Sport Witness.

Kabak was loaned to Liverpool for the second half of last season. The Reds, on the other hand, chose not to take advantage of the possibility to make the move permanent.

Given that the Foxes have been connected with the midfielder throughout the summer, it could be the break they are hoping for.

Leicester City is said to have made an offer of £6.78 million ($9.41 million) for Kaban, which could entice the Turkish midfielder to return to England. This claim, however, has yet to be verified.

It’s also worth noting that reports indicate the reported proposal is less than Schalke’s asking price. They’re apparently looking for an undisclosed agreement worth double digits.

Die Knappen, on the other hand, are said to be interested in selling Kabak for the proper amount because he is one of the club’s best earners.

Brendan Rodgers is seeking for players to bolster his center-back position, so Kaban’s interest is obvious.

The Foxes need to recruit players to replace the vacuum left by Wesley Fofana’s injury, which will keep him out for at least six months.

Leicester is also without Johnny Evans, in addition to Fofana. He could be out until at least next month, implying that the Foxes will need to buy a defender before the end of the month.

In their triumph over Manchester City, the Foxes relied on Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu.

The only other player available for Rodgers in the rotation was Flip Benovic, demonstrating the Foxes’ lack of depth at the position.

Apart from Kaban, it’s unclear who Leicester City will target in advance of next season.