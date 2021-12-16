Leicester against Tottenham has been postponed, putting Everton and Liverpool’s fixtures in jeopardy.

After Tottenham’s match against Leicester was postponed, Everton and Liverpool are waiting to know if their Premier League matchups will be played this weekend.

On Sunday, Everton will welcome Leicester City, while Liverpool will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs and Leicester both confirmed many instances among their players and staff last week, with Tottenham halting their training field for five days following an outbreak.

Matches against Rennes and Brighton were subsequently postponed for Antonio Conte’s side.

Everton’s match against Chelsea this evening could be called off after rumours surfaced that the London club’s team had been infected with COVID.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Newcastle at Anfield later today.

Watford’s match against Burnley has been postponed this week, following the cancellation of Brentford’s match against Manchester United.

COVID cases hit new highs in the United Kingdom yesterday, as experts warned of a ‘tidal wave’ of infections following the discovery of a new omicron variety.