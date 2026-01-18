Legal Battle Over Coach Okiring’s Burial Finally Resolved

A Kitale court has settled a long-standing dispute between the two widows of former Harambee Starlets head coach Justin Okiring, granting the burial rights to his first wife, Muyoka. The decision brings an end to weeks of legal wrangling that had delayed his burial and created a divide within the football community.

Court Ruling Ends Dispute

In a ruling delivered by Kitale Magistrate Magwi Wilkister Ghati, the court sided with the first wife, stating that while both women were legally recognized as widows, the right to bury Okiring fell to Muyoka under Kenyan customary law. The decision has allowed the family to move forward with the burial plans, which had been stalled due to the ongoing legal battle.

The case had become a point of contention after Okiring, who died in December 2025 from injuries sustained in a bandit attack in West Pokot, was caught in a tug-of-war between his two wives. The dispute over his final resting place had led to delays in the funeral, which were compounded by mounting mortuary fees and the emotional toll on the family.

A Legacy in Limbo

Okiring, a well-regarded figure in Kenyan football, is remembered for his contributions to the sport, including his mentorship of talents such as the popular footballer-turned-comedian “Dem wa Facebook,” whom he helped secure a scholarship. Despite his untimely death, Okiring’s legacy remains a testament to his dedication to developing young players and nurturing local football talent.

Now that the court has made its ruling, the family is preparing for the burial in Trans Nzoia, marking the end of a chapter in both Okiring’s life and the bitter family conflict. The resolution of the dispute provides closure not just to his family but to the wider football community, who can now pay their final respects to a coach who gave so much to the game.