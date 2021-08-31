Leeds United is rumored to have purchased Manchester United’s Daniel James.

Manchester United took advantage of the transfer window’s closing date by selling Daniel James to Leeds United.

The summer transfer window closed on Tuesday, August 31, allowing the Red Devils to recuperate part of the money they spent this summer.

Manchester United has finalised the sale of Daniel James to Leeds United for €28 million ($33 million) plus add-ons, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

James was anticipated to stay at Old Trafford heading into the summer window, and he was rarely mentioned in transfer rumors.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo changed everything, as the club could no longer promise James playing time or a bench role.

According to ESPN, James was also concerned about his playing time at Old Trafford as a result of the signings of Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Leeds United, who have long been supporters and admirers of James, were interested in signing him before he chose to join Manchester United from Swansea City in 2019.

James will complete his physical on the morning of August 31st, therefore the move has not been officially disclosed.

At Leeds United, James will be given as many minutes as he can handle, and he could be in for a big season.

After nearly a decade of not winning the English Premier League, the team has set its sights on reclaiming the championship.

Apart from bolstering their attack with the additions of Sancho and Ronaldo, Manchester United was also able to strengthen their defense by securing Raphael Varane’s services from Real Madrid this summer.

Despite reports of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Paul Pogba appears willing to stay at Manchester United for the rest of the season.

He’s had a fantastic season, leading the club to a win against Leeds United on the opening day and a draw against Southampton the following week.

Manchester United, along with Chelsea and Manchester City, is one of the favorites to win the Premier League title as the smoke from the transfer window begins to settle.