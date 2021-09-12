Leeds United defender claims teammates compare him to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Pascal Struijk, a defender at Leeds United, has praised Virgil van Dijk, hailing the 30-year-old as the best defender in the world.

On Sunday, the two Dutchmen will go head-to-head as the Whites attempt to win at Elland Road for the first time since 2000.

At one end, Mark Viduka shone, and Struijk will be aiming to stop the Reds onslaught at the other, as the Aussie did two decades ago when he slayed Gerard Houllier’s team and scored four goals.

The 22-year-old has started every Premier League game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, although they have yet to pick up three points after back-to-back draws with Everton and Burnley.

He made his Premier League debut against Liverpool, but was taken off at half-time as both sides battled it out in a seven-goal thriller, with Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to victory.

Following an injury against Everton in October that forced him to miss the rest of the season, Van Dijk’s comeback has re-energized the group.

“In my opinion, yes [best in the world], I believe he’s just really complete all round, he’s very calm on the ball, he has a nice pass, he can surprise, he’s good aerial, quick – there are a lot of points for me that are really good to have as a centre-back,” he told BBC 5Live.

When asked about reaching the heights of the Liverpool defense, Struijk said: “I’ve seen some things but I’m not there yet and if I want to be there I have a lot of improvements to do.”

“They used to call me ‘Virg,’ but I prefer to go by my actual name.

“I believe [calmness on the ball is crucial]because it shows confidence when someone is on the ball, as well as having a good pass on you that can benefit the team and surprise the opponent,” he added.