Leeds United could make a renewed bid for Huddersfield Town midfielder, according to reports.

Leeds Unite could be active in the January transfer window, with Lewis O’Brien of Huddersfield Town AFC being a possible target.

The Whites will not be attempting to sign the 23-year-old midfielder for the first time. Leeds did made a bid for the English footballer, according to Huddersfield owner Phil Hodgkinson.

The exact data, however, were not revealed. It was rumored to be around £13 million ($17.5 million).

Regardless, the O’Brien deal never materialized, with Huddersfield rejecting the offer because they wanted more, according to Leeds Live.

However, with rumors that O’Brien is considering leaving John Smith’s Stadium, a renewed pursuit is expected.

According to sources, the Whites would have to meet the £10 million ($13.5 million) release clause to effectively peel O’Brien away from Huddersfield.

Given Leeds United’s frustration at not being able to recruit a new midfielder, a renewed pursuit of Lewis O’Brien makes sense.

So far, they’ve resorted to Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas, but neither has proven to be of assistance.

As a result, matching the stated release clause is already less expensive than the first supposed pitch, a move that could alleviate the Whites’ midfield difficulties.

Any personnel changes at Leeds United, however, are contingent on Marcelo Bielsa’s decision.

Dallas has shown signs of life recently, and any decision could be influenced by how the club performs between now and the January transfer window.

Furthermore, Dallas put in a strong performance against Norwich last weekend, and Adam Forshaw appears to be working hard to aid the Whites.

The case of Lewis Michael Bate is another possibility for Bielsa. Since arriving at Elland Road last summer, the 19-year-old has made a solid impression.

So, for the time being, Bielsa is likely to evaluate his present group of players before making any decisions.

If Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, and Bate aren’t enough, it wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to entice O’Brien away from Huddersfield Town.