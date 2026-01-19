Leeds United Closing In On €15 Million Schmid Deal

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to secure the signing of Romano Schmid from Werder Bremen for a transfer fee of €15 million, as the Premier League side looks to bolster their midfield options during the January transfer window. The Austrian international has become a key target for Leeds, who are aiming to reinforce their squad and build on a strong resurgence in the league.

Schmid, 25, has been a key player for Werder Bremen since joining the Bundesliga side in 2019. With 48 goal contributions in 175 senior appearances, the attacking midfielder has earned a reputation for his creativity and ability to unlock opposition defenses. However, despite his talent, Schmid’s performances this season have raised questions, prompting speculation about his future at Bremen. His contract with the German club runs until 2027, but Leeds’ interest has shifted the focus to a potential transfer.

Leeds Seek Midfield Spark Amid Resurgence

Leeds United, under the guidance of manager Daniel Farke, have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in their Premier League fortunes. After a challenging start to the season, which saw them collect just 11 points from the first 13 matches, the club has gone on an impressive run, losing just one of their last nine games. This resurgence has lifted them eight points clear of the relegation zone and put them within reach of a top-half finish.

Farke’s tactical shift to a 3-5-2 formation has provided a platform for improved results, with greater emphasis on central creativity. Schmid’s style of play, which fits well with the demands of a back-three system, makes him a strong candidate to further enhance Leeds’ attacking options. The club’s sporting director is said to be particularly enthusiastic about the midfielder’s potential to inject creativity into their play.

Leeds have already strengthened their squad this month with the loan signing of Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton, but the pursuit of Schmid marks their intent to bring in proven top-flight quality. Schmid’s arrival would offer Leeds another creative outlet, potentially boosting their efforts to climb further up the table and secure their Premier League status for the coming seasons.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are progressing smoothly, with Leeds set to offer €15 million plus add-ons for the midfielder. This deal is seen as a fair price for a player with Schmid’s track record and potential, particularly considering his experience in the Bundesliga and with back-three systems at Werder Bremen.

The move could also signal a shift in Werder Bremen’s approach to player sales. Despite Schmid’s contract running until 2027, Bremen now faces a difficult decision regarding whether to cash in on the midfielder while his market value remains high or to hold onto him in hopes of a return to form.

Schmid’s potential move to Leeds could mark a new chapter in his career. Known for his technical ability and his ability to glide past defenders, Schmid has been dubbed the “Alpine Lionel Messi” by Sky Sports Germany. While his performances this season have been underwhelming, many believe a change of scenery could help him rediscover his best form.

With the January transfer window closing soon, all eyes will be on the final stages of negotiations between Leeds and Werder Bremen. Fans of both clubs will be eagerly awaiting news on whether Schmid will make the switch to England, and how his addition could impact Leeds’ push for survival in the Premier League.