Leeds is revising its expansion plans to expand the capacity of Elland Road to 55,000 people.

Leeds have abandoned plans to construct a £25 million training facility at Elland Road in favor of expanding the stadium’s capacity to 55,000.

Leeds City Council had given the club permission to transfer their Thorp Arch academy to the former Matthew Murray High School site, which is just a few hundred meters from the stadium and near to the M621.

Leeds City Council has already agreed to expand Elland Road’s capacity from 39,000 to 50,000 seats.

“Following LUFC’s promotion to the Premier League and the club securing investment from the San Francisco 49ers, the club have reviewed their stadium development ambitions and want to preserve their ability to deliver an expanded 55,000-seater stadium at Elland Road, as opposed to a 50,000 seat capacity p,” according to a report to the council’s executive board from LCC’s director of city development.

The 5,000-seat expansion would necessitate development on the Fullerton Park site adjacent to the stadium, according to the report, and related plans to establish a community sports centre at Fullerton Park, known as the Parklife project, will now be moved to the Matthew Murray site.

Parklife has four 3G artificial grass pitches, as well as a community cafe, changing rooms, a gym, NHS treatment rooms, and a pharmacy.

“The amazing return of Leeds United to the Premier League has proven to be a great benefit to not only fans, but the city as a whole,” said LCC leader councillor James Lewis.

“We remain committed to constructively working with the club in terms of any future ambitions they may have in terms of increasing the capacity of Elland Road, which is why, following discussions, we agreed to investigate what options might be available to relocate the proposed Parklife project from Fullerton Park to another location.”

“We are sure that the Matthew Murray site will be an outstanding location for Parklife,” Councillor Lewis continued, “a view that is shared by local stakeholders, the Football Foundation, Leeds United, and our NHS partners.”

Initial intentions were presented by Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear. (This is a brief piece.)