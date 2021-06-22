Leeds defender Oliver Casey joins Blackpool for an unknown sum.

Casey, who has signed a three-year contract with Leeds, made his first-team debut during the club’s Sky Bet Championship title-winning season in December 2019.

“Leeds United can reveal defender Oliver Casey has finalised a permanent move to Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed price, and will join on July 1,” the club announced on their website.

“The 20-year-old has made three first-team outings for the Whites and will leave Elland Road.

“A mainstay in the matchday squad for the past two seasons, he went on to play twice more for the first team in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season.”

“I’m extremely excited to get started,” Casey told Blackpool’s official website. I was quite eager to get this done once I learned about Blackpool’s interest.

“I’ve worked at Leeds for ten years, but I think it’s time for me to move on and take the next step in my career. Leeds has provided me with a solid foundation on which to build, and what better location to join from there than Blackpool?”

Last month, Blackpool beat Lincoln 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to gain promotion to the Championship.

During the offseason, the Seasiders recruited left-back Reece James from Doncaster, goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw from Manchester City, and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery from Linfield.