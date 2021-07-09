Leeds chairman is unhappy after Liverpool’s ‘outrageous’ £5 million transfer sidelined Chelsea and Manchester United.

When a great player may cost £150 million to transfer from one Premier League team to another this summer, it’s hard to believe there would be such a stir over a £5 million transfer.

Our story does not go back far enough in time to qualify as a record transfer fee. Manchester United paid £12 million for an 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo that year, in part to replace David Beckham, who was heading to Real Madrid for £25 million.

While the introduction mentions one Harry K., we’ll be remembering another, as Friday marked the 18th anniversary of Harry Kewell’s tumultuous transfer from Leeds United to Liverpool.

The current scenario of Harry Kane isn’t the worst analogy to make either. Leeds were only two years removed from reaching the Champions League semi-finals and had placed sixth in the league the previous season.

The following season, however, they had a poor season, failing to win any trophies and changing managers midway through the season. It’s not a particularly unusual combination of circumstances, but Harry Kane’s current scenario with Tottenham is strikingly similar to Kewell’s at Leeds 18 years ago.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, were in far worse financial straits and had already begun the fire sale of key players that would inevitably lead to their relegation in 2004.

Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Lee Bowyer, Jonathan Woodgate, and Robbie Fowler all departed the club in the 12 months before to Kewell’s departure, all to join Premier League rivals.

Leeds’ Australian attacker would inevitably be on his way before long, yet his next destination and the magnitude of the transfer money required to sign him were both uncertain.

Given the fierce competition that Liverpool had to overcome in order to recruit him, it’s amazing that he only cost £5 million.

The Premier League's main four teams (as it was before the emergence of Manchester City and Tottenham), Barcelona, and Champions League holders Milan were all mentioned, despite the fact that transfer whispers should always be taken with a grain of salt.