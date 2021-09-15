Leeds captain blasts Pascal Struijk’s judgment following Liverpool’s red card and Harvey Elliott’s dismissal.

Following the decision to uphold Pascal Struijk’s three-match suspension, Leeds United captain Liam Cooper believes the Football Association has “let down” Pascal Struijk and the Whites.

After a challenge on Harvey Elliott that left the 18-year-old with a dislocated ankle, referee Craig Pawson gave the Dutchman a straight red card.

The FA rejected their application to have his suspension lifted, meaning the 22-year-old will miss Carabao Cup matches against Newcastle and Fulham, as well as West Ham.

Harvey Elliott takes a jab at a Manchester United fan on TikTok who insulted his injury.

Elliott, on the other hand, will be sidelined for a long time after successfully undergoing surgery on his left ankle after suffering a dislocation and ligament fracture.

After excelling in his Premier League debut, the former Blackburn loanee becomes Liverpool’s first casualty of the season.

The Leeds captain told BBC Sport West Yorkshire, “I spoke to Pasc after the game and sent him a short message.”

“It appears to be a freak accident in my opinion.” I believe Harvey Elliott has stated the same thing on his social media and that it was a freak accident.

“Being published for that, while tragic for the young man, is a freak accident, and I believe losing Pascal for three games is a significant loss for us.

“He’s had an unbelievable start to the season, he’s adjusted to the role extremely well, and he’s done well for us this season, so losing him for three games is sad. I believe the authorities have let Pascal down in some way.

“I don’t understand how, after seeing everything and what’s happened, he’s not nasty or intent on harming people. Pascal, knowing him, would never do such a thing.

“I think we’ve been let down a little bit, but we’ll move on, adjust, and deal with it. We’ve been without Pascal for three games now, and that’s how it is, and we’ll adapt.”

