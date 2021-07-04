Lee Dixon slams Everton fans for their “selective hearing” on Jordan Pickford’s comments.

After being chastised for his co-commentary on Jordan Pickford, Lee Dixon has fired out at Everton fans for their “selective hearing.”

The Blues goalkeeper has been in every match of England’s Euro 2020 campaign so far, and has helped Gareth Southgate’s team retain five clean sheets en route to the semi-finals.

With a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the Three Lions breezed past their quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

But Pickford was once again called upon to prevent Andriy Shevchenko’s side from scoring, particularly in the first half when he denied Roman Yaremchuk at the near post.

Evertonians, on the other hand, have been underwhelmed by Dixon’s co-commentary on England’s No.1 in past encounters.

Many Blues fans have resorted to social media to express their displeasure with the former Arsenal man’s criticism of some of Everton’s actions in recent matches.

On Twitter, Blues fans chastised Dixon for his penchant to “question every intervention” Pickford makes.

“Lee Dixon saying ‘What’s Pickford waiting for?’ before Pickford throws a great pass through the middle after waiting for the Czechs to come forward a bit,” Eddie Robson tweeted after the win over Czech Republic.

Peter Morris commented on the same game, saying, “Dixon was nit-picking all night.” ‘He could have caught that,’ says the narrator, adding, ‘[H]e could have punched that further.’ He has a lot of issues with Pickford, for sure.”

“All Everton fans seem to have selective hearing,” Dixon tweeted on Sunday morning in response to the abuse he has been receiving.

Many Blues fans reacted angrily to this, feeling that the commentator had only focused on the goalkeeper’s flaws rather than the benefits.

The semi-final match between England and Denmark will be broadcast on ITV in the United Kingdom, though it is unclear whether the former Arsenal defender will return to the commentary team.

After leading the Three Lions to their seventh clean sheet in a succession on Saturday evening, Pickford is poised to start for his country once more.