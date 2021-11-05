Lee Carsley, the manager of England’s under-21 team, responds to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism following Curtis Jones’ injury.

The FA was chastised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after player Curtis Jones sustained an injury while on international duty with England during the recent international break.

Jones missed the team’s opening encounter against Slovenia due to a groin injury, but he returned a few days later as a substitute in their triumph over Andorra.

The 20-year-old was then ruled out of Liverpool’s match against Watford on October 16, prompting Klopp to criticize the club’s treatment of the player.

“Curtis Jones returned from the England U21s hurt, which is not good,” he remarked.

“It’s difficult to communicate with England.” They played Andorra, which is excellent because he needed to play there, but he returned injured and will not be ready for tomorrow.

“When the FAs refuse to assist us, they must consider the game rather than their selfish interests.” I’ve come here for six years and it’s the same thing every time. Why don’t we have a conversation about it?” Jones was back in action for Liverpool against Manchester United after missing their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

With an eye injury, the teenager has been ruled out of England’s upcoming matches against the Czech Republic and Georgia.

Carsley has replied to Klopp’s criticism in the aftermath of his most recent roster announcement, insisting that he has no issues with Liverpool.

“No, no, no,” he answered emphatically. As a coach who has worked with younger players and prides myself on player development, I would never put a youngster at risk of injury.

“It’s best for us that they’re playing for their clubs because it strengthens our case for promoting them to the senior team.” In the end, we want them to play for their first teams as well as our senior team.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak with Jurgen.” Curtis made a big contribution in that game, coming on as a substitute and setting up a crucial goal for us.

"He's a player I enjoy working with; he's excellent in camp and on and off the field." I think he's a good player."