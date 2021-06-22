Lee Angol has agreed to join the Bradford City Football Club.

Lee Angol, a striker for Bradford City, has signed a one-year contract with the club.

Before his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season, the 26-year-old scored seven goals in 33 games for Sky Bet League Two opponents Leyton Orient.

For new manager Derek Adams, the former Tottenham youth product becomes his fourth acquisition of the summer.

“It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am extremely thrilled to be here and looking forward to getting going,” Angol said on the Bantams’ website.

“I am more dedicated and focused on success than I have ever been, and I hope to bring that to this club.”