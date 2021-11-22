LeBron James was ejected from the NBA after a bloody altercation with Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart.

After a heated argument with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ejected for the second time in his career.

Early in the third quarter, after Jerami Grant made his second free throw attempt, James threw an inaccurate elbow right into Stewart’s face as he was attempting to remove himself from the box.

James went over to Stewart to apologize, well aware of what had just happened, but the huge man was having none of it.

The remaining eight players on the court, as well as the umpires and coaching staff on both sides, rushed up to separate the two men.

Stewart was visibly enraged by James’ conduct, continuously pursuing “The King” despite being held back by a number of people.

As Pistons officials sought to calm the 20-year-old big man from Rochester, New York, blood was gushing from his eyebrow, putting half of his face in a crimson mask.

Stewart appeared to be on his way back to the bench to await the formal announcement of his dismissal, but he got away from the people who were trying to calm things down, including rookie player Cade Cunningham.

Stewart smashed his way through anybody who dared to stand in his way of approaching James, channeling his inner NFL rushing back.

James had already detached himself from the rest of the throng and was standing on the opposite side of the court.

The Pistons’ PA announcer repeatedly begged the audience to stay in their seats, and fans and watchers at home were treated to flashbacks of 2004’s Malice at the Palace.

Both players were removed, with James receiving a flagrant-two penalty for his elbow and Stewart receiving two technical fouls.

Russell Westbrook was also given a technical foul for his role in the brawl by attempting to square up to Stewart.

Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, was clearly enthralled with the bout, commenting on an Instagram video of the incident with emojis of popcorn buckets.

In 2017, James was ejected for the first time when referee Kane Fitzgerald missed a foul call, and he confronted him with evident irritation.

The NBA is anticipated to make a decision soon on whether James or Stewart will be suspended as a result of what happened.

The Pistons wasted a 15-point lead to the Lakers in the fourth quarter.