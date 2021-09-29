LeBron James says he’s been vaccinated but won’t advocate for everyone to get shots.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledged that he is vaccinated during the team’s media day on Tuesday, but stopped short of pushing for other NBA players to acquire COVID-19 shots.

“Everyone has the freedom to do what they believe is best for themselves, their families, and things like that,” James stated. “I was dubious at first, but after completing my research and other such things, I felt it was the greatest option for not only me, but also my family and friends.”

Some members of the media have urged the NBA superstar to support the vaccine in the aim of preventing breakouts across the league. Convincing vaccine-skeptical players to get the shots would let them to compete in games where inoculations are required.

Despite his previous outspokenness on social issues, including his loud support for Black Lives Matter, James stated he did not believe it was his place to endorse vaccines.

“I don’t discuss other people’s actions or what they should do. James stated, “I speak for myself and my family.”

He went on to say, “We’re talking about individual bodies.” “We’re not talking about political issues, racism, police brutality, or other issues like that. We’re discussing people’s bodies and health. So I don’t think I should be involved in what other people should do with their bodies for myself.”

James has been notoriously vague when asked about vaccines in the past, prompting some to believe he would try to avoid getting vaccinated. However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka stated last week that his squad would be “fully-vaccinated” by the start of the season. On Tuesday, James stated that he had done his share to assist Pelinka in keeping his word.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving made headlines on Monday after missing his team’s media day due to the city’s indoor COVID immunization mandate. He refused to answer a question concerning his vaccination status during a Zoom call.

Instead of providing a straightforward response, Irving continually demanded privacy and stated that he would release. This is a condensed version of the information.