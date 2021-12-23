LeBron James’ rumored departure from the Lakers has been shot down by his agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ freefall continues, raising questions about the team’s future relationship with LeBron James.

There’s no way of knowing what’s on the mind of the 17-time NBA All-Star, but there’s a chance he’d be better suited jumping ship and joining other promising teams.

Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA player and current analyst, suggested that James would be better served returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers and teaming up with the team’s promising young core.

If that happens, the Lakers may be able to bring in two elite young players who have been linked to the team.

If the four-time NBA champion decides to depart Hollywood, the franchise might bring in Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James’ agent Rich Paul instantly knocked down the proposal after learning of it.

He claimed that according to Paul, James will not be leaving the Lakers, though he did add that the Lakers need to add youthful legs to their mix.

However, because the Lakers are cash-strapped, they can only do so much.

If it isn’t James, most people are looking at Russell Westbrook as a possible trade bait.

The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player has yet to prove his worth since joining the Lakers in the offseason.

Westbrook’s play has been inconsistent, despite some flashes of brilliance.

A probable NBA trade could happen before the February deadline unless head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka discover ways to win with their present cast.

Between James and Westbrook, the latter appears to be the more likely to go.

Aside from the injuries that have exacerbated the Lakers’ problems, the league’s health and safety regulations have become a major issue.

It’s a trend that has impacted not only the Lakers, but also other NBA teams.

The Lakers have turned to recruiting free agents to act as substitute players, as I noted in a recent column.

Both Jemerrio Jones and Mason Jones are on 10-day contracts, but both are anticipated to do little more than fill in for the Lakers in their future games.

Both have been lights-out in the G League, but their long-term success in Hollywood will on on how they can assist the troubled 17-time NBA champs turn things around.