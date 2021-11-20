LeBron James Responds To Enes Kanter’s Criticism, “Money Over Morals For The King.”

Enes Kanter, a Boston Celtics center, took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize Lakers star LeBron James for not speaking out against Nike’s suspected use of slave labor in the manufacturing of its products. The Turkish athlete has been striving to raise awareness of serious human rights breaches in China for the past few weeks.

“Money over morals for the ‘King,'” Kanter said of James on Twitter. “It’s sad and terrible how these athletes act as though social justice is important to them. When Big Boss (China) says “shut up and dribble,” they truly do. On Friday, the Celtics trounced the Lakers 130-108. James addressed Kanter’s recent outbursts during the post-game interview.

“I don’t commit too much of my energy to too many people,” the 17-time All-Star stated. “He’s not someone to whom I’d devote my energies.” Kanter is also allegedly using his name to “create an opportunity for himself,” according to James. “He’s always had a few words for me, and as a male, if you have a problem with someone, you really come up to him.” He was given his chance tonight. He walked right by me in the corridor when I noticed him.” Kanter was previously thanked by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen for advocating for Taiwan’s independence.