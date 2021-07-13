LeBron James ‘Never Thought It Was Possible’ That He’d Be A Lakers Player, According To NBA News

LeBron James said that he wants to retire as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after an illustrious career that is now in its 18th season.

James’ career began with the No. 1 pick of his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, and he eventually relocated to Miami to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the Heat.

“The King” has been shattering the hearts of various Eastern Conference teams for the better part of 15 years.

The Atlanta Hawks, Paul George’s Indiana Pacers, Kyle Lowry’s Toronto Raptors, and Derrick Rose’s Chicago Bulls are just a few of the teams that never got beyond LeBron James’ Cavaliers and saw their championship windows close.

When LeBron James joined the Lakers in the West, the East became its own bloodbath, with the Raptors eventually reaching the Finals and winning their first NBA title.

The thought of James winning a title in the West with the young Lakers was pushed by the NBA media, who believed it would bolster his claim to the title of “Greatest of All Time” and his personal legacy.

James was out for the most of the 2018-19 season due to a groin ailment, appearing in only 55 games for the Lakers.

After leading the Lakers to an NBA championship in the Orlando Bubble, James dispelled any doubts about his ability to win the Western Conference crown.

James was a guest on the SmartLess podcast to discuss his new film “Space Jam,” and the conversation inevitably turned to his time in Los Angeles.

“I sincerely aspire to complete my career with the Lakers, regardless of how many years it is, whether it is four, five, six, or seven,” James stated.

“I’m hoping to keep playing this game. My family and I enjoy our time in Los Angeles. Being a part of a storied franchise like the Lakers is a unique experience. It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam,’ something I never imagined would happen.”

James has stated in the past that he wants to play elite level basketball alongside his son, Bronny, and his two-year, $85 million agreement keeps him in Los Angeles until 2022-23–the same year his eldest child graduates from high school.

According to reports, the NBA is in talks with its labor union to abolish the one-and-done rule before the 2022 NBA draft, allowing the father-son link to take place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.