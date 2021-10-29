LeBron James Must Be Saved For Bigger Battles, According To NBA News

The Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to avoid becoming victims of the injury bug.

Early exits such as Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn were made even before the 2021-22 season began.

The most concerning development, however, is LeBron James’ injury, which has forced him to miss games.

Despite the fact that it has been scoffed down and dismissed as unimportant, only the Lakers and “The King” himself are aware of the true score.

The good news for the Lakers is that it is still early in the season for them to be concerned about James’ health.

As a result, it may be in head coach Frank Vogel’s best interests to keep him on the bench, even if it means losing games early in the current NBA season.

With Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the lineup, Vogel can work with them as well as the other healthy players.

It’s a reality that the Lakers’ coach will have to deal with, and he’ll be put to the test to make the required adjustments.

Westbrook’s play has improved noticeably. He demonstrated this against both the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately, the game against the Thunder did not go well, as evidenced by the fact that the Lakers wasted a large lead.

To make matters worse, Westbrook was tossed from the game after becoming frustrated.

As for James, Cooper Halpern of the “Lakers Multiverse” podcast pointed out that the ankle injury is the same one he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks last March.

The only difference now is that the Lakers are still in the middle of their regular season. It could take weeks or months for James’ ankle to heal properly.

Although James has a history of playing through pain, he may want to hold off for the time being and let Davis, Westbrook, and other proven stars carry the load.

Vogel must keep this in mind, as well as the fact that James’ importance increases as the NBA regular season and playoffs go.