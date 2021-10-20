LeBron James is optimistic about Russell Westbrook, and the Lakers’ schedule is easing after the Warriors.

After losing 121-114 to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 season opening, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear too concerned. Despite Russell Westbrook’s struggles in his first season with the Lakers, LeBron James remains optimistic about the team’s future.

James had a tremendous start to his 19th NBA season, scoring 34 points, 11 rebounds, and dishing out five assists. Anthony Davis chipped in with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Westbrook, on the other hand, managed only eight points on 13 field-goal tries in 35 minutes of action, and the Lakers were outscored by 23 points.

James advised Westbrook that it was only one game and that he shouldn’t be too hard on himself.

“It’s difficult to enter a new system and try to fit in while also bringing what you have to offer at a high level to fit out,” James remarked. “And I, AD, and Russ are arguably the three people on this team that shouldn’t be concerned about not fitting in. Obviously, we’ll do all it takes to help the squad win, but the three of us also need to get in shape.” The arrival of Russell Westbrook in the offseason gives the Lakers perhaps the best starting lineup in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is a big favorite to reach the NBA Finals in 2022, however worries about Westbrook’s fit with James and Davis persist.

Those fears were immediately fulfilled in the season’s first game. Despite the fact that Davis and James combined to shoot 57.1 percent from the field, and Stephen Curry was held to 21 points on 21 field-goal attempts, the Lakers were lost.

With James and Davis on the court, Westbrook, who is used to running the offense, was inefficient off the ball. Westbrook agreed to shoot when Golden State challenged him, but he missed all four of his three-point attempts. With Westbrook on the court, Los Angeles’ defense struggled down the stretch.

The Lakers had led for the majority of the game and had a nine-point advantage with little over 13 minutes remaining in regulation.

"It's going to be an adjustment time for him more than anyone," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "He's infiltrating our culture and system." He's the new man, and he needs to figure out where he fits in. It's difficult to play off of others like Bron and AD when you're used to being the guy with the ball most nights. So.