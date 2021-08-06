LeBron James Is Only The Top 4 Richest NBA Players Of All Time

Since 1946, when the NBA was founded, the leading men’s professional basketball league has produced a slew of renowned basketball figures. However, among all of the league’s competitors, which player is the wealthiest?

The NBA has seen a meteoric comeback to competitive play in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and after being forced to close owing to regulatory restrictions. This was most evident in the league’s revenue for the 2019–2020 season, which fell 15% from the previous year to $8.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The 73-game NBA playoffs, which were telecast on ABC/ESPN/TNT, averaged 3.7 million viewers prior to the NBA Finals. Statistics revealed a 9% decline in viewership compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 playoffs, but a stunning 37 percent gain over last year’s three million viewers.

The NBA has produced a number of prominent players, including Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. However, which professional athlete is regarded as the all-time richest NBA player? Celebrity Net Worth ranked the top 50 wealthiest NBA players of all time, and below is a list of the league’s top seven.

#7 Grant Hill

Grant Hill is a retired NBA player who has played 20 seasons in the league and amassed a net worth of $250 million. Based on contract earnings alone, the basketball star earned more than $140 million throughout his career, as per Spotrac. After his retirement from the professional scene, he turned to hosting and was featured on NBA TV’s “NBA Inside Stuff” and also worked as a sportscaster for CBS.

#6 Vinnie Johnson

The Seattle SuperSonics chose Vinnie Johnson with the seventh overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft. After being traded to the Detroit Pistons in 1981, he went on to win two championships with his team. Despite ending his career in 1992, Johnson has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to a separate Celebrity Net Worth report.

#5 Shaquille O’Neal

Known as one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has won four championships throughout his career. The 7’1” center player has an estimated net worth of $400 million. He has also dabbled in the movie industry and appeared in films, such as “Scary Movie 4,” “The House Bunny,” “Blended” and “Uncle Drew.”

#4 LeBron James

LeBron “King James” James has earned more than $380 million throughout his career on contract earnings alone. This has greatly contributed to his massive net worth of $500 million. James also earned the NBA’s highest career-scoring average in October 2020 with a 34.9 points per game record, as per Forbes.