LeBron James has been suspended from the NBA for initiating an altercation with Isaiah Stewart.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game for his role in the brawl with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart on November 21.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the NBA decided that James should be suspended for “recklessly slapping [Isaiah] Stewart in the face and inciting an on-court confrontation.”

Meanwhile, Stewart was given a two-game suspension for “escalating an on-court altercation by approaching Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner repeatedly and forcefully.”

During the post-game news conference, Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis defended James.

“We don’t advocate for violence.” I am not advocating for violence. Davis told Kyle Goon of the South Carolina News Group, “Our security and their security performed a fantastic job.”

Early in the third quarter of their game yesterday, Stewart and James got into it as James was attempting to break free from the box out that Stewart had placed him in.

James, on the other hand, whirled around and grazed Stewart with his left elbow first before landing an elbow in the face of the Pistons’ center.

Stewart was understandably enraged and irritated, and the Pistons staff did everything they could to protect him from doing something he could regret, such as throwing a punch.

Stewart broke free from those attempting to restrain him, and it took some time for them to be able to return him to the bench and await the formal verdict on his ejection.

Despite the fact that no fists were thrown, the Pistons PA announcer repeatedly admonished the fans to stay in their seats, as the situation was reminiscent of the Malice at the Palace’s early stages.

James was ejected for the second time in his career after being charged with a flagrant-two violation, while Stewart was also ejected after receiving two technical fouls.

While some would say that James earned the punishment, many others would claim that he deserved to be suspended for a longer period of time, or at the very least for the same amount of time as Stewart.

Since Stewart became the main aggressor after James repeatedly sought to apologize to him straight after the collision, the NBA most likely considered Stewart’s actions as having more weight.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the seventh-seeded New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden without James.

The NBA’s full statement, as delivered by Bontemps, may be found below.