LeBron James’ former championship teammate confirms his intention to return to the NBA.

As he pursues an NBA comeback, a member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team is full of optimism.

Despite only appearing in 13 games for the Cavs last season, Matthew Dellavedova has not ruled out a return to the NBA.

Dellavedova reportedly disclosed his plan to use his success in the NBL as a platform to make his NBA comeback a reality during the Melbourne United inaugural news conference on Friday.

Dellavedova said, “My goal is to get back to the NBA.” “I feel like I have a lot more in the tank, a lot more stuff to work on,” she says. There have been some preliminary discussions with NBA teams, but nothing has been finalized at this time. There were some good offers from overseas, but I’ve always wanted to play in the United States.”

He continued, “[My] body is feeling terrific.” “That’s the essential thing; I just need to devote a significant amount of time to training and games. Playing for long periods of time with the ball in my hands, making decisions, and so on. With [Melbourne] United, I’ll have a fantastic opportunity to do that.”

Dellavedova is already exuding self-assurance, stating that the timing is ideal and that he would be in “really fantastic shape” by the end of the 2020-21 NBL season.

“With the season being moved back, a shorter season and longer preseason training will allow me to put in a substantial chunk of work and be in really fantastic form and condition,” the 30-year-old added.

Dellavedova was a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Finals championship team, where he was recognized for his tenacious defense. On the other hand, he didn’t have much of an offensive impact because he struggled with his shooting.

In response to the aforementioned flaw in his game, Dellavedova stated that, in addition to making “adjustments,” more playing experience in the NBL will “definitely” enhance his shot.

“A couple of years ago, I made some changes to my shot that haven’t exactly paid off yet. “However, the way things are going and feeling, I believe it will pay off in the long run,” the Australian stated. “There are some things I’m still working on, but I think it’s an improvement over how I shot it before, which required a lot more effort, a slower release, and was difficult to shoot off the dribble.”

