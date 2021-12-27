LeBron James expresses his disappointment after the Lakers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ shaky start to the season continues, and LeBron James isn’t happy with the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

James expressed his displeasure with his team’s recent performance after the Lakers lost 122-115 to the Nets on Saturday, their fifth straight loss.

“Obviously, none of us want to be on this losing run,” James told reporters. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for you, though. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us because of our track record. Nobody is going to feel sorry for the players who… except, you know, Golden State and Phoenix, everyone has men out. So, you know, when you have your chance, when your number is called, you simply have to make the most of it. Play our system, go out and play.” The 17-time All-Star had a season and game-high 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on the night. In nearly 40 minutes of action, he also had three steals and one block.

Russell Westbrook, a co-star, had a triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 37 minutes of play while shooting an inefficient 4-of-20.

Malik Monk, the Lakers’ backup shooting guard, was the team’s second best player, scoring 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the three-point line.

The Nets were paced by James Harden, who had a 36-point triple-double that included 13 points from the free-throw line.

The Lakers’ loss to the Nets is also their first four-game losing streak of the season, dropping their record to 16-18 and putting them in seventh place in the always-tough Western Conference.

Cleaning The Glass, a subscription-based data website, ranked the Lakers as one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, with 106.5 points per 100 possessions, significantly below top Western Conference rivals like the Phoenix Suns (111.9) and Utah Jazz (106.5). (118.5).

“Obviously, I’m not a patient guy. But, you know, considering the circumstances…without our head coach, we finally got a couple of our key players back tonight. However, there are a few that are still missing. We simply strive to maintain a level of equilibrium “James went on to say.

The Lakers will play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, in an attempt to end their losing run.