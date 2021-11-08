LeBron James’ Conditioning Coach Issues a Dangerous Update, according to the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the next few months, the Los Angeles Lakers may have to adjust to life without LeBron James.

Initially expected to be out for weeks, James’ strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco says the four-time NBA champion may be away for longer.

The coach said on Instagram that James could be absent for at least eight weeks to recover from his rectus abdominal strain.

The timetable is dependent on the severity of the 36-year-old Lakers star’s ailment.

“This type of damage can quickly escalate into a more serious case of RA or another condition. On the court, the RA’s obligations are consistent. If it’s a minor to medium strain, it’s usual to expect a four-eight week healing period,” DiFrancesco wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with The Athletic, DiFrancesco backed up his claim.

“With the way he plays, I can’t see him returning in less than four weeks,” he said. “These are such delicate injuries that react well to rest and pain medication, but they are highly prone to re-injury if returned too quickly,” he added.

DiFrancesco, on the other hand, isn’t ruling out the prospect of being proven wrong.

“As I indicated in the post, I am not aware of the case’s grade. I’m talking about different grades and what to expect based on which one you’re in. “I’m hoping he’s coping with a minor ailment and will be back in action soon,” the conditioning coach added.

As a result, Lakers coach Frank Vogel will have to make the required adjustments while hoping for other players to step up.

Most of the other purple and gold newcomers, including Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, will have to pick up the slack.

This early in the season, Davis is also suffering with injuries, while Westbrook continues to struggle to find his place with the Lakers.