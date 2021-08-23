Leaving Kabul: From Fear to An Uncertain Future

It was a hasty decision with no space for error. A few items snatched, a perilous road transfer, and hours of anxious waiting Then there’s the air evacuation to a future that may be more secure, but it’s still questionable.

Afghans who evacuated Taliban-controlled Kabul and sought refuge in Paris with the support of French officials have described their terrifying final hours in Afghanistan, which included risky travels from their houses to the embassy and then to the airport.

All indicated strong feelings about family still in Afghanistan, as well as fear about arriving in a new country with absolutely little personal belongings or money.

They were convinced, however, that staying in Afghanistan under the new regime was not an option.

“We were stuck in the airport for more than an hour when we arrived. The buses were full on both sides. People were attempting to sneak inside our buses and into the” facility, which is still under US military control, according to Mohammad, whose true identity, like those of the other Afghans contacted for this report, has been changed for security reasons.

“Then, pointing at people, the French began to inform the Americans, ‘She is with us, he is not.’ He’s with us, but she’s not.’ We felt comfortable as soon as we entered the airport.”

The most terrible part for Maryam was getting to the French embassy in Kabul, from where authorities could send people to the airport, where Taliban men pushed her back and one of them even hit her with his Kalashnikov.

“I was crying on the side of the road when someone from the French side noticed me. “That’s when they let us in,” she explained.

Abdullah, 32, a foreign media professional, had a French visa and was traveling with his eight-month-pregnant wife, but had to pass through many checkpoints on his approach to the embassy.

“It was extremely difficult to travel from my residence to the French embassy since Taliban were present throughout the city. They were inspecting each vehicle and bag. There were long lines to get in. They would yell at me, ‘Why are you going to France?’ if you didn’t get their commander’s authorization.

“It was a terrifying experience for me. They were going to arrest me, I thought. They don’t want people to leave Afghanistan, according to Abdullah.

However, even though Maryam is now secure in France, her ordeal is far from over.