Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev to Reach First Grand Slam Quarter-Final

American teenager Learner Tien has sent shockwaves through the tennis world with a sensational straight-sets victory over three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev. Tien’s commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 win on January 23, 2026, marks his first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, and sets up a highly anticipated clash with Alexander Zverev in the next round.

The 20-year-old, who was playing in his second Australian Open main draw, displayed remarkable resilience and skill in a performance that left the tennis world buzzing. Despite a bloody nose early in the match, Tien continued to dominate Medvedev, sealing the win in just one hour and 42 minutes. The American’s composure on Margaret Court Arena, which had been bathed in sunshine, was exemplary as he reeled off 12 of the next 15 games after taking a medical timeout for the nosebleed, including an emphatic bagel in the second set.

Medvedev Reflects on Uncharacteristic Loss

For Medvedev, who entered the match with an eight-match winning streak, the defeat was a painful and unexpected blow. The Russian had recently captured his 22nd tour-level title in Brisbane and was considered one of the favorites for the Australian Open title. However, Tien’s aggressive baseline play left Medvedev struggling to find solutions, and he was quick to admit that the American played “the match of his life.”

“Learner simply played too well today,” Medvedev said in his post-match press conference. “Could I have done better? You can always do better when you lose, especially seeing the score, but it felt like he played the match of his life. He played an incredible match, super aggressive, always hitting better shots than me.”

Medvedev, who had survived a gruelling five-set match in the previous round, dismissed any notion that fatigue played a role in his defeat, stressing that it was purely down to Tien’s superior performance on the day. “Physically, I was in top form,” he insisted. “It wasn’t about legs, it was just tennis.”

Despite a brief rally in the third set, where Medvedev won three consecutive games to narrow the deficit to 4-3, Tien closed out the match swiftly with a stunning backhand pass. The American’s statistics tell the story of his dominance: 33 winners to just 16 unforced errors, while Medvedev finished with only 15 winners and 30 unforced errors.

Tien’s victory continues his rise in the tennis ranks. Just twelve months ago, he was ranked outside the top 100, but his stunning defeat of Medvedev adds to a growing list of upsets against top players. This year alone, he has defeated the Russian in a five-set thriller, advanced to his first tour-level final in Beijing, and now stands at No. 24 in the ATP Live Rankings.

Looking ahead, Tien’s next challenge comes in the form of World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, who has reached the quarter-finals after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in his fourth-round match. The German, now a five-time Australian Open quarter-finalist, is still in search of his first major title and will provide a stern test for the up-and-coming American.

As the Australian Open heads towards its final stages, Tien has become a crowd favorite, with his fearless attitude and aggressive play exciting tennis fans worldwide. The next chapter of his fairytale run will unfold on January 26, 2026, when he faces Zverev, with all eyes on what promises to be an explosive quarter-final showdown.

Medvedev, meanwhile, remains optimistic despite the setback. “I should focus on the general picture,” he said. “I’ve played great in the last few tournaments, so I will continue working hard and looking ahead.”