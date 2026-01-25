Learner Tien Stuns Medvedev to Reach Australian Open Quarterfinals

American tennis prodigy Learner Tien has made history by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open, becoming the youngest man to reach this stage at Melbourne Park in over a decade. The 20-year-old’s stunning straight-sets win over three-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and ignited a new wave of optimism for American men’s tennis.

Breakthrough Victory Over Medvedev

Tien, who has been making waves since his early career, showed nerves of steel in his 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 demolition of Medvedev on January 25, 2026. The match was remarkable not only for Tien’s dominant performance but also for the mental toughness he displayed after requiring a medical timeout due to a nosebleed early in the match. Despite the delay, Tien picked up where he left off, stunning the Russian star and handing him his first-ever bagel (a 6-0 set) at a major tournament.

In his on-court interview, Tien expressed his joy, saying, “Feels amazing. So special to do it, especially here. This is a big goal for me this year. I’m just super happy.” His victory marks a significant milestone in his career, making him the youngest American man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Andy Roddick at the 2002 U.S. Open.

The crowd at Margaret Court Arena, many of whom wore yellow “L Plates” in reference to Tien’s first name and rapidly rising career, was ecstatic in its support. “Every year since I’ve been coming here, the crowd support is amazing,” Tien said. “I don’t know why, but it’s been so special to play in front of such an energetic crowd.”

Next Challenge: Alexander Zverev

Up next for Tien is a high-stakes quarterfinal clash with third seed Alexander Zverev, who reached the round with a dominant 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over Francisco Cerundolo. Zverev, last year’s runner-up in Melbourne, brings a wealth of Grand Slam experience to the table, but Tien will be eager to test his skills against one of the sport’s top players. The two have met twice before, with Tien defeating Zverev in Acapulco last year, but the German responded with a commanding victory at Roland Garros.

“The quarterfinal match against Zverev is going to be a super tough match,” Tien said. “I was able to get him the first time we played. The second time, he beat me pretty bad. He plays great tennis here, he’s the defending finalist. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”

As the tension builds towards this exciting match-up, all eyes will be on Tien as he looks to continue his dream run in Melbourne. The American’s aggressive baseline play, quick movement, and ability to thrive on big stages have already made an impression, but his true test is yet to come against the experienced Zverev.

For American tennis, Tien’s rise could be the spark that rejuvenates the sport, as the U.S. has been looking for a new star to carry the mantle in men’s tennis. The excitement surrounding his Australian Open journey is palpable, and the tennis world will be watching closely to see how far Tien can go in his breakthrough tournament.

With his spot in the quarterfinals now secured, Tien’s journey at Melbourne Park is far from over. As he prepares for his showdown with Zverev, one thing is certain: the young American has already made history, and the best may still be ahead.