Leanne Crichton Takes Charge at Rangers with Ambitious Plans

Leanne Crichton has revealed that leaving Glasgow City to join Rangers as the head coach of their women’s team was the hardest decision she has ever made in her football career. Despite the emotional challenge, Crichton has now officially taken the reins at Ibrox and is determined to transform the club into the dominant force in Scottish women’s football.

New Chapter for Crichton

Crichton, who played 72 times for Scotland and recently completed her UEFA Pro License, was previously working alongside Leanne Ross at Glasgow City. She succeeds Jo Potter, who left Rangers to take over at Crystal Palace after a season where she won both cup competitions but fell short in the SWPL, finishing third behind champions Hibernian and City. The transition marks a major shift in Crichton’s career as she moves from a beloved institution in Glasgow to the more ambitious environment at Rangers.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made,” Crichton said. “I love the people at City, I love the environment there, and especially working with Leanne Ross made it even harder. I think anyone who has followed the club knows how much it means to me.” Despite the emotional weight of the change, Crichton is resolute in her commitment to making Rangers a true powerhouse.

Building for Success

In her new role, Crichton is focused on driving Rangers to the very top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League. “My ambition is clear: I don’t think being second best is acceptable here,” she asserted. “We are striving to create a high-performance environment where players give their best every day.” Crichton is determined to ensure Rangers not only compete but become the team to beat in Scotland, emphasizing the need for marginal improvements that can elevate the squad to new heights.

Speaking to Rangers’ social media team, Crichton expressed excitement about the challenge ahead. “It’s a privilege to be here. We will be an exciting team to watch, and we will be successful,” she said. “With the fans behind us and the quality we have, there will be exciting times ahead for Rangers.”