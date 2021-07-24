Lawmakers in the United States accuse the International Olympic Committee of setting a “dark precedent” in regards to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

On Friday, a bipartisan group of US congressmen urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone or relocate the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing until China stops its genocide of Uyghurs.

The parliamentarians wrote to IOC President Thomas Bach, saying that staging the Olympic Games in a country whose leadership is committing genocide and crimes against humanity as if nothing were wrong would “reflect extremely poorly on the Olympic movement.”

The legislators, who are members of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, stated, “The IOC is on track to set a terrible precedent where the behavior of future Olympic host governments is unrestrained by the international spotlight offered by the Olympic Games.”

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), as well as Representatives Jim McGovern (D-MA) and Christoper Smith (R-GA), signed the letter (R-NJ). The future Winter Olympics will take place in February 2022.

Human rights violations against the Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups have been charged of China.

Uyghurs have been jailed in “reeducation camps” in northwest China, according to reports. Chinese officials have allegedly subjected some to beatings, forced labor, and sterilization.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that China is home to what could be the world’s largest detention camp. According to the Associated Press, the facility has a capacity of 10,000 convicts and is now housing some Uyghurs.

The United States was the first country to label the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghurs as “genocide” in January.

According to Reuters, the Chinese government has disputed assertions that it has committed genocide against the Uyghur people, calling such accusations “slanderous attacks.”

The US congressmen asked the IOC to postpone the 2022 Games to give the Chinese government more time to “take tangible actions to rectify its egregious abuses of human rights, including genocide and crimes against humanity,” according to their letter.

They claimed that the 2017 Olympics should be relocated to another nation until “fundamental improvements in the human rights situation” in China’s Xinjiang region are made and verified by outside experts.

This website reached out to the IOC for comment, but they did not react right away. The Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympics didn’t either. This is a condensed version of the information.