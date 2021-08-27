Lausanne Gets Its First Night Watchwoman After 600 Years of Night Watchmen

For the first time in over 600 years, a woman has been tasked with calling out the time from the Lausanne cathedral bell tower every hour throughout the night.

Cassandre Berdoz started as an assistant night watchwoman at the Lausanne cathedral on August 16, according to a statement released by the Swiss city on Thursday.

In a statement, it stated, “This is the first time that this role has been held by a woman, who is helping to preserve alive a tradition that has been uninterrupted since 1405, while also helping it evolve.”

Berdoz was likely the first woman to be officially appointed to the position anywhere in Europe, according to the report.

The new watchwoman expressed her delight at her new post.

“This tradition has captivated me for as long as I can remember, and I have always wanted to be a watchwoman,” the Lausanne native said in a statement.

She is following in the footsteps of her male colleagues who have climbed to the top of the cathedral bell tower every evening for the past 616 years.

The night watchman, dressed in a huge black hat and holding a light, steps out to the bell tower railing every night from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. to act as a living clock for the citizens of the gorgeous city on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The night watchmen, who used to number in the tens of thousands across Europe, played a significantly more important role.

He was an important member of a network of watchmen, most of whom patrolled the streets, back when fire was a constant threat to medieval towns and cities built of wood.

The cathedral watchman’s job was to call the alarm at the first breath of smoke from his perch.

However, as technology progressed, the once-ubiquitous role of watchman became increasingly outdated, and watchmen all but vanished across the continent.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Lausanne is one of 63 European towns and cities that still employ night watchmen.

Women have never held the role on the continent, except for a few substitute stints, according to the report, which cited information from the European Guild of Night and Tower Watchmen.

The city boasted that “Lausanne is thus an equality pioneer” in this area.