Laura Pearson had a memorable Royal Ascot experience with Lola Showgirl.

Laura Pearson led home a stunning one-two for trainer David Loughnane aboard Lola Showgirl in the maiden running of the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Pearson is only the fourth female jockey to win at the meeting, and the first to do so as an apprentice. She is still a 5lb claimer as she continues her ascent to notoriety as one of the weighing room’s rising stars.

Lola Showgirl was superbly positioned and stretched clear into the straight, where it became clear that only her stablemate Ffion, ridden by Richard Kingscote, could mount a genuine challenge.

Pearson and her willing partner, however, kept things under control, winning by three-quarters of a length in the new handicap for fillies and mares at Royal Ascot. It was not only Pearson’s first Royal Ascot victory, but also Shropshire trainer Loughnane’s.

Pearson had previously rode at Ascot, but this was her first time at the famous racecourse.

“I don’t even know what to say,” the 20-year-old remarked. It’s simply wonderful. For my first Royal Ascot riding, I knew she had a shot and was a strong contender.

“At the end of the all-weather season, I took a vacation to protect my 5lb claim for the turf season, and it paid off.

“I had an absolutely fantastic run, she bowled out; she’d been running over seven (furlongs), but Mr Loughnane said she’d want every stride of the mile,” she added.

“She bowled out, settled into a nice rhythm, and just kept going for me.”

“That was my first Royal Ascot ride,” she continued. I’ve ridden at Ascot three or four times previously.”

“Hollie (Doyle) and Hayley (Turner) support me so much; I can’t thank them enough for all the times they’ve stepped in to help me, and it’s paid off.

“It’s just unimaginable; I dreamed of it, but I never imagined it would come true.”

“Some kids dream of being footballers, singers, and superheroes – this is my dream,” Loughnane said. (This is a brief piece.)