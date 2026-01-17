Late Stunner Propels Middlesbrough to 3-2 Win Over West Brom

Injury-depleted Middlesbrough snatch last-gasp victory in five-goal thriller

The Hawthorns was alive with anticipation on Friday as West Bromwich Albion kicked off a new era under head coach Eric Ramsay. Despite a spirited comeback, the Baggies were edged out 3-2 by a Middlesbrough side that secured a dramatic stoppage-time winner, leaving Ramsay’s debut with a bitter taste and further fueling Boro’s promotion hopes in the Championship.

Ramsay, fresh from stints at Manchester United and Minnesota, arrived at West Brom in desperate need of a turnaround. His side had been in freefall, occupying 18th place and with their recent struggles highlighted by a 10th consecutive away loss. However, the night would bring mixed emotions as the Baggies rallied in the second half, only to fall short.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, came into the match with a series of injury woes. Key players including defenders Callum Brittain, Alfie Jones, and Darragh Lenihan, along with midfielders Riley McGree and forwards David Strelec and Kaly Sene, were sidelined. Yet, despite the absentees, Boro looked confident after a recent 4-0 drubbing of Southampton and a strong FA Cup performance against Fulham.

First Half Drama

West Brom sought to take advantage of their home crowd and the momentum of Ramsay’s debut, pressing high from the outset. But it was Middlesbrough who weathered the early storm, calmly controlling possession and eventually breaking through. In the 42nd minute, a stroke of good fortune put Boro in front. Midfielder Hackney’s low ball to Gilbert struck the post, only to rebound off West Brom’s Charlie Taylor and into the net, giving Boro a 1-0 lead right before halftime.

After the break, Middlesbrough doubled their advantage in the 57th minute. Hackney again was the architect, slipping a pass to Morgan Whittaker, whose assist set up Silvera for a low shot into the bottom corner. The visitors had seized control, but West Brom’s resilience was about to be tested in a wild second half.

Ramsay’s men responded with determination. In the 75th minute, Price scored a thunderous free-kick that found the net past Boro’s goalkeeper Brynn. The home crowd was reinvigorated, and moments later, they were celebrating again. A cross from Iling-Junior was mishandled by Hackney, allowing Wallace to smash home the equalizer, making it 2-2 with only minutes to spare.

But the drama was far from over. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Middlesbrough’s persistence paid off. A clever flick from Morris sent Silvera down the flank, whose precise ball to Delano Burgzorg allowed the striker to coolly slot past Griffiths for the match-winning goal. The 3-2 result left the Baggies lamenting their missed opportunity, while Boro savored a crucial three points.

The win moved Middlesbrough five points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, solidifying their second-place position in the Championship. Whittaker, who netted eight goals in his last eleven league appearances, continues to be a standout performer for the team. For West Brom, the defeat was another setback in a tough season, leaving Ramsay with much work to do to steer his side clear of relegation danger.

Despite the heartbreak, there were glimpses of promise in West Brom’s late resurgence, and Ramsay will likely take heart from his team’s spirited fightback. However, with just seven points separating the Baggies from the relegation zone, every match remains crucial as they face Norwich City next.

For Middlesbrough, the thrilling victory was another testament to their resolve and a timely boost to their push for promotion, as the Teessiders aim for a return to the Premier League.