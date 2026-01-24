Late Romero Goal Keeps Frank’s Spurs Job in Limbo After Burnley Draw

Tottenham Hotspur’s battle to keep manager Thomas Frank’s position secure continues, after a late header from Cristian Romero salvaged a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor. With the result, Spurs failed to build momentum from their midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund, leaving Frank’s future at the club hanging by a thread.

Spurs Struggle to Sustain Early Promise

Tottenham started the game on the front foot, displaying the same attacking verve that had earned them a crucial 2-1 win against Borussia Dortmund. Micky Van de Ven gave Spurs the lead in the 38th minute with a clinical finish, capitalising on a spell of sustained pressure. However, Burnley equalized just before the break, with Axel Tuanzebe stretching to convert a Kyle Walker cross.

The game took another twist in the 75th minute when Lyle Foster scored to give Burnley a 2-1 advantage. Spurs, who had already dropped points in recent weeks, looked set for another disappointing result. But Romero’s header from Wilson Odobert’s cross in the dying moments ensured that Tottenham snatched a point, just as Burnley had begun to control proceedings.

Despite the dramatic late equaliser, Spurs’ away support voiced their frustration with boos ringing out after the final whistle. The result did little to ease the pressure on Frank, whose team failed to capitalize on their Dortmund success.

Defensive Contributions Highlight Spurs’ Struggles Upfront

Both of Tottenham’s goals came from defenders, with Van de Ven and Romero now having scored a combined 12 goals this season. While these contributions from the backline have been invaluable, it highlights a deeper issue for Spurs: a lack of clinical finishers in attack. Dominic Solanke showed glimpses of potential but lacked the sharpness needed to make a decisive impact, evident when his second-half header was straight at Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Frank has also been forced to lean on defenders like Van de Ven to provide attacking impetus. The 24-year-old centre-back, who has been a standout performer this season, remains one of the few bright spots for Tottenham. In the build-up to the match, Frank admitted that keeping Van de Ven at the club must be a priority this summer, a sentiment echoed by many in the Spurs camp.

The use of a three-man defence, which had been effective against Dortmund, was carried over into the Burnley clash. Yves Bissouma and Conor Gallagher started in central midfield, with Frank looking ahead to next week’s game against Frankfurt. Despite their early promise, Spurs’ inability to execute in the second half led to another frustrating outing.

While Romero’s late heroics saved Frank from a more severe inquest, the boos from Spurs’ travelling fans and the lack of sustained dominance on the pitch raise serious questions about the manager’s future.