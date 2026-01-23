Late Own Goal Lifts Mexico Over Panama in 2026 Friendly

Mexico secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama in a hard-fought international friendly on January 22, 2026, at the Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium in Panama City. The match, played in front of nearly 23,000 fans, saw both teams field full-strength lineups as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup. The thrilling encounter was ultimately decided by an own goal from Panama in the closing stages of the match.

High-Pressure Test Ahead of World Cup

Despite the friendly nature of the match, the stakes were high for both teams. Mexico, one of the World Cup host nations, used this opportunity to experiment with their squad, featuring several Liga MX players eager to earn a spot on the World Cup roster. Their coach, Javier Aguirre, aimed to build team chemistry and give players valuable experience ahead of the tournament. Meanwhile, Panama, fresh off topping their CONCACAF qualifying group, arrived with an unbeaten record in recent friendlies, including a 1-1 draw with Bolivia.

From the outset, Mexico controlled possession and dominated the game. Their high pressing game forced Panama into a defensive posture, unable to mount any serious attacks. However, despite their territorial advantage, Mexico struggled to break down Panama’s resilient defense. The first half ended goalless, with Mexico unable to convert their dominance into clear chances.

The second half saw Mexico make strategic substitutions, looking to inject more pace and creativity into their attack. Panama, meanwhile, sought to turn the tide with a few attacking changes of their own. Though they managed to create some dangerous moments, Mexico’s defense held firm, keeping their clean sheet intact. In the 68th minute, a dangerous shot from Mexico was saved by Panama’s goalkeeper, keeping the hosts’ hopes alive.

As the match approached its final minutes, the tension was palpable. Mexico’s persistent pressure eventually paid off in the 83rd minute when a well-executed team move led to an own goal by Panama. The unfortunate deflection gave Mexico a 1-0 lead, sparking celebrations among the visiting players and fans.

In the dying moments of the match, Panama threw bodies forward in a desperate attempt to find an equalizer, but Mexico’s defense stood strong. The final whistle blew with Mexico holding onto their slender advantage, marking their 13th victory over Panama in 15 meetings. Panama, despite the defeat, showed they could compete against one of the region’s top teams, offering valuable lessons ahead of their World Cup campaign.

For both teams, the friendly served as a crucial step in their World Cup preparations. Mexico, buoyed by the victory and the performances of domestic league players, will continue to refine their approach as hosts. Panama, though disappointed by the late goal, can take confidence from their solid defensive performance and their ability to match Mexico on the field.