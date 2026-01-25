Late Equalizer Denies Burnley First Win in 14 Matches

Burnley were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Cristian Romero’s 90th-minute header salvaging a point for Spurs after the hosts had gone ahead late in the second half.

Late Drama at Turf Moor

The stakes were high for both sides as Burnley, sitting 19th in the Premier League table, fought to end a winless streak stretching back 13 matches, while Tottenham sought to rebound from a poor run of their own, sitting mid-table with just one win in four domestic matches.

The match kicked off at 10 a.m. ET under overcast skies, and Tottenham, fresh from a 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, took an early hold on the game. Within seconds, Djed Spence almost capitalized on a defensive mistake by Burnley’s Kyle Walker, but the chance was cleared. Spurs dominated the early exchanges, forcing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka into several saves, including one from Pedro Porro’s free kick, which whistled just wide.

Tottenham’s pressure finally told in the 38th minute. After a well-worked short corner, Micky van de Ven was left unmarked at the back post and calmly finished past Dubravka to give Spurs the lead. Tottenham’s set-piece expertise, with 12 goals from corners this season, was once again on display.

Just before halftime, Burnley found an equalizer. In first-half stoppage time, Kyle Walker’s perfect cross was met by Axel Tuanzebe, who scored with a header to send the home crowd into raptures and leave Spurs frustrated at the break.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair. Tottenham pressed for a second goal, with Xavi Simons striking the crossbar and Dubravka making key saves from Solanke and Odobert. Burnley, dangerous on the counter, created chances of their own. Broja was denied by Spurs keeper Vicario, and substitute Mathys Tel had a shot saved by Dubravka.

In the 76th minute, Burnley took a surprising lead. A rebound from a Foster shot, following a save by Vicario, saw Destiny Udogie fail to clear, allowing Foster to score and put the Clarets 2-1 up, inches away from ending their long winless streak.

However, Tottenham refused to be beaten. With time running out, Simons fired a shot against the woodwork, but it was Romero who ultimately rescued Spurs. In the 90th minute, the Argentine rose to meet a cross and powered in a header, securing the equalizer and leaving Burnley heartbroken at the death.

Despite leading for much of the second half, Burnley’s wait for a first win in 14 league games continues. With just 15 points from 23 matches, they remain in grave danger of relegation. The loss of captain Josh Cullen for the season has further compounded their struggles, leaving manager Scott Parker with an uphill battle to avoid a third successive relegation.

For Tottenham, the draw brought an end to a three-match losing streak and gave coach Thomas Frank some relief. With key players still sidelined by injury, including Kulusevski, Maddison, and Richarlison, Frank will hope the late fightback can inspire his squad to build momentum ahead of their next fixtures. “We need to bring this performance into momentum,” said Frank after the Dortmund win earlier in the week.

Both teams face tough challenges ahead. Burnley must turn narrow draws into wins if they are to survive, while Tottenham remains in contention for a European spot, with hopes of a healthy squad for the final stretch of the season. For now, though, both sides share the spoils in a match that highlighted the Premier League’s trademark unpredictability and late drama.