Late Drama as Stevenage Deny Mansfield in Stoppage Time Stalemate

Stevenage fought back in dramatic fashion to snatch a 1-1 draw against Mansfield Town on January 24, 2026, with Chem Campbell’s last-minute equalizer halting the visitors’ winning streak and clean sheet run. The result leaves Mansfield rueing missed opportunities and continues Stevenage’s winless streak, but it also provided a thrilling spectacle that showcased the unpredictable nature of football.

Late Equalizer Spoils Mansfield’s Perfect Record

Having won five consecutive league matches and gone 437 minutes without conceding a goal, Mansfield were keen to extend their impressive run at Lamex Stadium. New signings Oliver Irow and Jon Russell made their full debuts for the Stags as manager Nigel Clough looked to maintain the momentum from their recent successes. Mansfield lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with a few notable absences including Stephen McLaughlin and Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Despite a strong start from the visitors, the match unfolded as a scrappy, tense affair. In the early stages, Stevenage capitalized on a brief period when Mansfield were reduced to 10 men due to a head knock to Ryan Sweeney. The hosts nearly took the lead through Beryly Lubala’s header, but it lacked the power to trouble Mansfield keeper Liam Roberts.

Both sides had chances to open the scoring before halftime, with Stevenage having a Jamie Reid goal ruled out for offside. Mansfield came closest when Lucas Akins’ shot appeared destined for the top corner, only for Charlie Goode to clear it off the line. The first half ended goalless, despite a series of physical encounters and tactical shifts.

The second half saw more attacking play from Stevenage, with Lubala testing Roberts from range. However, the game remained goalless as both teams struggled to break down the opposition’s defense. Mansfield had a scare in the 75th minute when Roberts fumbled a cross, but Stevenage couldn’t capitalize. As the match seemed to drift towards a draw, the game erupted with late drama.

In the 78th minute, Mansfield were awarded a penalty after Rhys Oates was fouled in the box by Stevenage’s Jasper Pattenden. Lucas Akins stepped up and slotted the ball past Ashby-Hammond, giving Mansfield the lead and seeming to secure the win. The goal, however, was not the final twist.

With six minutes of added time on the clock, Ryan Sweeney was forced off with another head injury, leaving Mansfield to defend with 10 men. Stevenage seized the opportunity, pushing forward in search of an equalizer. In the seventh minute of stoppage time, a cleared cross fell to Chem Campbell, who kept his cool to drill the ball through a crowd and into the net, sparking wild celebrations from the home crowd.

As if the late equalizer wasn’t enough, Mansfield’s Louis Reed was sent off for dissent following the goal, compounding the visitors’ frustration. After the match, Stevenage manager Alex Revell expressed disappointment that his side didn’t win, while Mansfield’s Nigel Clough criticized the officiating, suggesting the referee had made crucial errors.

The late twist in this League One fixture will be remembered for its dramatic ending and controversial moments. While Mansfield will be frustrated by the dropped points, Stevenage will take heart from their resilience, with Campbell’s goal offering a much-needed lift amid their ongoing winless run. The result leaves both teams with much to reflect on as the season continues.