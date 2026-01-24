Late Burstow Penalty Seals Bolton’s Win Over Leyton Orient

Bolton Wanderers climbed to third place in the League One standings after a dramatic 2-1 win over Leyton Orient at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on January 24, 2026. The match was decided by a last-minute penalty from Mason Burstow, marking his first goal in over three months and breaking a 19-hour scoreless streak.

Penalty Drama and Injury Woes

The match unfolded in a tense, error-strewn first half, with neither team able to create many clear-cut chances. Bolton’s frustrations were compounded by injuries to key players. Midfielder Josh Sheehan, absent due to a calf injury, left a significant void in midfield, while new signing Amario Cozier-Duberry was forced off with an injury, adding to manager Steven Schumacher’s concerns as the transfer window neared its close.

Despite these setbacks, the game sparked to life early in the second half. A slick pass from John McAtee set up Thierry Gale, who coolly slotted home his sixth goal of the season. The Bolton supporters erupted, but their joy was short-lived as Theo Archibald responded for Leyton Orient just three minutes later, equalizing with a well-taken goal after a turnover in midfield. Schumacher later admitted the mistake was costly, acknowledging, “We just lost the ball. It was a great goal from them, but a poor one from us.”

Tempers flared as the match grew more physical. Leyton Orient’s manager Richie Wellens received a yellow card after vocally protesting a denied penalty for a collision between Bolton keeper Jack Bonham and an Orient attacker. Despite the controversial moment, Bonham was able to continue, and the game raged on.

Bolton had their share of near-misses in the second half, with substitute Aaron Morley delivering a precise cross that Chris Forino couldn’t convert. At the other end, Forino made a crucial defensive clearance to deny Leyton Orient, who began to apply more pressure as the clock ticked down.

As the match entered stoppage time, a dramatic turn of events would decide the outcome. Morley’s cross from the left struck the arm of Orient’s Azeem Abdulai, and referee Seb Stockbridge awarded a penalty to Bolton—their first of the season. Up stepped Mason Burstow, who had only recently come on as a substitute. With the weight of his goal drought hanging over him, the pressure was immense. But Burstow kept his composure, firing the ball down the middle to give Bolton the crucial three points.

The goal sent the home crowd into raptures, and the match ended in controversy when a free-kick decision was reversed against Orient’s goalkeeper Killian Cahill. The final moments were fraught with tension as both sets of supporters voiced their frustration, but Bolton held firm to secure the win.

For Leyton Orient, the defeat was hard to swallow, especially after what many felt were questionable refereeing decisions and missed chances. Bolton, meanwhile, capped off a successful week with seven points from three games, a vital boost in their promotion push. Schumacher reflected on the performance, stating, “It’s been a good week for us. We’ll definitely play better than that, but the effort was there. We kept pushing.”

As the final whistle blew, Bolton’s fans could breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their promotion aspirations remain very much alive. The team’s focus now shifts to their next match against Burton Albion, where they’ll look to build on this hard-earned victory.