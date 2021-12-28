‘Last thing you want,’ say pundits on Leicester City’s chances against Liverpool.

Liverpool will play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight, in their first Premier League match since the Boxing Day postponement.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City team was defeated by Manchester City just two days earlier, conceding six goals.

After City’s triumph, Liverpool will know that a win is required to close the six-point difference at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will feel confident, with Leicester apparently missing a number of players and Jurgen Klopp welcome back Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Thiago after they signed a Covid deal.

And a number of experts have offered their predictions for how the match would unfold, with an intriguing battle expected.

Liverpool will win 2-0 against Leicester on Tuesday night, according to BBC Sport analyst Lawrenson.

“Leicester were OK going forward against Manchester City on Sunday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “But they were wide open at the back.”

“That’s the last thing you want heading into a game against a free-scoring team like Liverpool, and Leicester’s injury woes will make it difficult for them to make too many changes.”

In this match, Lewis Jones believes it is worthwhile to take a shot at Leicester since they are playing some dangerous football.

Jones pointed out that the hosts have defensive concerns, while Liverpool score goals like they’re having fun, indicating that this may be a thrilling match.