Laschet, the CDU’s leader in Germany, has indicated that he is ready to step down.

After an electoral fiasco that left Angela Merkel’s CDU party on the verge of opposition, the party’s ailing head said on Thursday that he was willing to step down as leader of the conservatives.

Armin Laschet, 60, has faced mounting pressure to resign after leading the conservatives to their worst election result since World War II, falling in second to the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

A day after the kingmaker parties, the Greens and the liberal FDP, agreed to form a coalition with the Social Democrats, bringing SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to the chancellery, Laschet suggested his conservative party’s leadership needs to be overhauled, including his job.

“We will immediately address the CDU’s personnel issue — from the chairwoman to the party’s leadership to the federal executive committee,” he told journalists, adding that he would suggest a date for a party congress to address these concerns.

Nonetheless, Laschet stressed that if ongoing discussions led by opponents SPD fail, a coalition led by his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavarian sister party CSU might still be a realistic possibility.

Following the first round of exploratory discussions on Thursday, the SPD, Greens, and FDP have announced that a second session will begin on Monday.

“I got the impression from the discussions that we can do something together,” SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil remarked.

For CSU chairman Markus Soeder, Laschet’s Bavarian friend, it was time for the conservatives to move on.

After 16 years in power under Merkel’s leadership, the CDU-CSU coalition must now prepare for a period in opposition, he said.

On Wednesday, Soeder stated, “This will transform our country.”

Merkel, who is serving as caretaker chancellor during the coalition discussions, also signaled that she expects the ongoing talks, which exclude her conservatives, to proceed well.

During a visit to Rome, Merkel stated that the process “will undoubtedly be faster than during the last government formation.”

Laschet, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populated area, was chosen chairman of the CDU in January.

Despite being less popular than Soeder, he defeated the Bavarian leader to become the bloc’s nominee for chancellor.

For a moment, Laschet appeared to be the obvious favorite to succeed Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power.

However, as a result of a series of gaffes, like being captured on video smiling in the background during a sombre tribute to, his party’s ratings began to plummet. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.