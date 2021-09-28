Larry Nance, NBA Rumors Thanks to the Cavaliers for saving him from the Lakers in 2018.

After being moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Portland Trail Blazers, Larry Nance Jr. is ready to embark on a new adventure.

The 28-year-old was acquired in a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls last month.

According to Evan Dammarell of SB Nation, the 6-foot-7 forward supposedly sent a bottle of wine to every member of the Cavs’ executive office.

“Thank you for saving me from LA,” he wrote in a note to Cavs general manager Coby Altman.

Nance, like other rookies who started with the Los Angeles Lakers, saw a small improvement over the three seasons he spent with the team as the 27th overall choice in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The claimed memo could simply be Nance expressing gratitude for his time with the Cavs.

According to Basketball-Reference, he averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 182 games across four seasons.

In comparison to his tenure with the Lakers, these are better figures for Nance. However, with limited opportunity for improvement, it looks he would like to return to his playing days with the Cavs rather than pursue a career in Hollywood.

Nance may have had further intimate encounters with the Lakers that aren’t documented.

Regardless, his main priority for now is to keep improving and, ideally, carve out a space for himself with the Blazers.

He joins a team that is led by NBA great Damian Lillard, who has also been linked to a trade.

For the time being, it appears that the 31-year-old is sticking with Portland, hoping that they can turn things around in time for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to ESPN.

“Obviously, I wanted to see our roster improve at the close of the season. I wished we had a better chance of winning. And we spoke about it all summer about what that looked like and how we could start moving in that direction. Lillard added, “I enter into this season with trust that that will happen.”

Nance might be an intriguing figure in the Trail Blazers’ quest to improve.

He is without a doubt another up-and-coming talent that might help Portland go forward, despite the fact that he is only 28 years old.