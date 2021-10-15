Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller, Larry Miller

Larry Miller, a Nike executive, has acknowledged to killing a minor more than 50 years ago when he was a gang member. The choice to divulge the long-guarded secret, which was maintained even from his inner circle, was “very painful” for the 72-year-old former Portland Trail Blazers president. “I attempted to hide this and hope that no one found out about it,” Miller revealed in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated released Wednesday. Miller withheld the secret from his children and friends because he worried “exposure” would jeopardize his profession, according to Howard Beck of SI. Miller’s book, “Jump: My Secret Journey From the Streets to the Boardroom,” which he co-wrote with his eldest daughter, Laila Lacy, will offer further details, according to Beck.

Miller said in an interview with the sports magazine that he did not know the victim personally when he shot him on the evening of Sept. 30, 1965, as “retribution” for a rival gang’s killing of a comrade.

At the time of his death, the victim was identified as Edward White, who was 18 years old. Miller confessed that he didn’t know if White was involved in his friend’s death. “What makes it much more difficult for me is that I did this for someone who – there was no reason to do it,” Miller said, adding, “that’s the part that really bothers me.” Miller told SI that he wanted the facts to be revealed on his own terms, so he spoke with them before the book was leaked ahead of its release in 2022. “I would totally do that if I could go back in time and undo it.” Miller said that he joined the Cedar Avenue gang when he was 13 years old, and that this is when his problems began. “By the time I was 16, I was a straight-up thug and gangbanger.” He admitted, “I was drinking every day.” He was jailed several times for various infractions, and between the ages of 13 to 30, he spent the most of his time in juvenile detention and prison.

Over the last two months, Miller has begun to reveal the truth to his close circle. He’s spoken openly to Nike co-founder Phil Knight, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, and a number of other Nike personnel, including Hall of Fame coach George Raveling, as well as basketball superstar Michael Jordan. “I’ve been blown away by the outpouring of support,” Miller remarked.

