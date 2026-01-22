Larkin’s Overtime Heroics Complete Red Wings’ Season Sweep of Leafs

Detroit Red Wings clinch thrilling 2-1 overtime win in Toronto, closing out a season sweep with clutch performances from Larkin and Gibson.

Red Wings Extend Hot Streak With Overtime Victory

The Detroit Red Wings capped off a hard-fought and dramatic 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 21, 2026, extending their hot streak to seven wins in eight games. The win, which completed a season sweep of their Atlantic Division rivals, was sealed by Dylan Larkin’s dazzling breakaway goal in the extra frame, securing Detroit’s place in second in the division with a 31-16-4 record. With the Tampa Bay Lightning still holding games in hand, the Red Wings’ momentum is building as they chase top spot.

It was an intense, physical game between the Original Six opponents, who traded momentum shifts, near-misses, and big saves. Toronto, aiming to avoid being swept by Detroit this season, came out strong. The Leafs struck first just five minutes into the contest when Scott Laughton redirected a pass from Calle Jarnkrok past Red Wings goalie John Gibson, putting Toronto ahead 1-0. Laughton, a consistent thorn in Detroit’s side, extended his impressive scoring record, which includes 15 goals and 22 points in his last 21 games against the Wings.

Despite the early deficit, Detroit maintained their composure and went on the attack. They fired 15 shots in the opening period, but it wasn’t until the final moments before intermission that they found the equalizer. Lucas Raymond showcased his vision and puck-handling ability, carrying the puck up the ice before executing a clever give-and-go with Larkin. As Raymond skated toward the goal line, he sent a pinpoint pass to Simon Edvinsson, who buried his sixth goal of the season with 17.7 seconds remaining, leveling the score at 1-1.

The game’s physicality ramped up in the second period, with the Red Wings drawing multiple penalties as they pressed the Leafs. Despite the pressure, Toronto’s goaltender Joseph Woll stood tall, denying Detroit’s attempts at breaking the deadlock. At the other end, the Leafs earned a golden opportunity to regain the lead when Simon Edvinsson was called for hooking on a breakaway. Laughton, a dangerous scorer, was awarded a penalty shot but failed to capitalize, as his attempt slid wide into Gibson’s glove. That save was a critical moment, with Gibson’s calm and sharp play proving crucial in keeping the game tied.

Overtime Drama Seals the Win

With regulation failing to separate the teams, the game headed to overtime. It was there that Detroit’s resilience shone brightest. Both teams traded chances in the extra frame, but it was the Red Wings who struck first. At 4:07, Moritz Seider muscled past a Leafs defender and freed up Larkin for a one-on-one rush. Larkin, with a burst of speed and a slick move, beat Woll for the game-winning goal, sending the Red Wings bench into a celebratory frenzy.

For Detroit, this victory was more than just an overtime win—it was a statement. The Red Wings had already won three of their previous encounters with Toronto this season, including a dramatic performance in October when Cam Talbot was the star in a 3-2 victory. This time, it was Gibson’s reliable play and Larkin’s timely heroics that sealed the win.

Detroit’s seven wins in their last eight games have elevated their status in the division standings, with balanced scoring and rock-solid goaltending emerging as the key drivers behind their recent success. As they gear up for the next stretch of games, the Red Wings will look to continue their impressive form and solidify their playoff positioning.

For Toronto, the loss will sting. Despite Woll’s outstanding 39-save performance, the Leafs couldn’t convert on key opportunities, including Laughton’s missed penalty shot. The inability to capitalize on power plays and the strong showing from Gibson were costly, and Toronto will need to regroup quickly with the playoff race intensifying.

With the season series now complete, Detroit has firmly established itself as a serious contender in the Atlantic. As the teams head into the final stretch of the season, fans can expect more intense matchups if the Red Wings and Leafs cross paths again in the postseason.