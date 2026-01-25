Laredo Kid Defends Title as AAA Shines on FOX

The world of Lucha Libre AAA took center stage on January 24, 2026, as the promotion’s latest FOX broadcast delivered a high-octane night of action from the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City. The event, which featured thrilling championship matches and a star-studded lineup, demonstrated AAA’s growing global ambitions as it showcased top Mexican talent alongside international wrestling stars.

Laredo Kid Triumphs Again, Wagner Jr. Extends Legacy

One of the night’s most anticipated matchups was the AAA Cruiserweight Championship triple threat, pitting defending champion Laredo Kid against Octagón Jr. and Mini Vikingo. The action in the ring was fast and furious, with Laredo Kid showcasing his all-around wrestling prowess to fend off the challenges of his competitors. The crowd roared as the trio traded high-flying moves, technical exchanges, and near-falls. Ultimately, Laredo Kid retained his title for a sixth time, solidifying his status as one of AAA’s top stars. His victory was a testament to his consistency and skill in a division overflowing with talent.

As one insider remarked, “A triple threat that promises rhythm, flights, and technique,” and the match certainly delivered. The fast-paced encounter not only reinforced Laredo Kid’s championship credentials but also underscored why the Cruiserweight Championship remains a marquee title in AAA’s storied history.

Following that high-flying spectacle, the evening continued with the AAA Latin American Championship match between Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Mecha Wolf. The contest highlighted the contrasting elements of tradition and raw ambition, with Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defending his title against the relentless Mecha Wolf. The battle was physical and intense, and after a series of power moves and dramatic moments, the champion successfully retained his title for a fifth defense. This victory further cemented Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.’s place in Lucha Libre history and enhanced his family’s already impressive legacy.

“A clash of power, heritage, and character,” one report noted, capturing the essence of the intense rivalry. The outcome reinforced Dr. Wagner Jr.’s ability to withstand pressure, while Mecha Wolf’s valiant effort proved he remains a formidable competitor in the division.

Meanwhile, the AAA World Tag Team Championship match saw defending champions Psycho Clown and Pagano face off against Tokyo Bad Boys and the Motor City Machine Guns. In a show-stealing contest, Psycho Clown and Pagano fought hard to retain their titles, ultimately securing their seventh successful defense. Their victory was a testament to their undeniable chemistry and resilience as a tag team, especially in the face of formidable international competition.

The presence of the Motor City Machine Guns—Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin—added an international flair to the match, with their seamless coordination and innovative offense pushing the champions to their limits. The inclusion of this dynamic duo exemplified AAA’s efforts to integrate global talent with its homegrown stars, offering a fresh dimension to the promotion’s tag team division.

Throughout the night, AAA delivered a showcase that was both thrilling and unpredictable, with multiple title defenses, surprise appearances, and emerging rivalries. The promotion’s growing partnership with FOX further amplified its reach, as the event was broadcast across multiple platforms including FOX One, TUBI, and FOX. This broadcast strategy is part of AAA’s effort to make its brand resonate far beyond Mexico’s borders and into global markets, positioning the promotion for a new era of growth and visibility.

As the event concluded, the excitement surrounding AAA’s FOX show was palpable. The combination of top-tier wrestling, international talent, and a commitment to high-profile programming is positioning AAA for continued success. Fans were left eagerly anticipating what’s next for the promotion as it builds on its evolving television partnership and delivers more electrifying content each week.