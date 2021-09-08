Lane Kiffin’s Salary: The Ole Miss football coach is expected to make $4.5 million this year.

Coach Lane Kiffin of the University of Mississippi’s football team, the Ole Miss Rebels, earns millions of dollars each year. Here’s how much he’ll earn this year.

After a great first season with the Rebels, Kiffin was given a new contract in January, according to ESPN.

Kiffin’s first contract, which he signed in 2019, was for four years and was worth $16.2 million.

He was paid $3.9 million for the 2020 season, with an additional $100,000 paid every year until 2023, when he was expected to earn $4.2 million.

The Clarion Ledger stated, citing records obtained, that the 46-year-old college football coach’s new contract came with a huge boost.

According to the documents, Kiffin is due to earn $4.5 million this year for coaching the Rebels, with a $500,000 retention bonus if he is still the team’s coach on Dec. 31. The coach’s compensation will increase every year under the new contract, with payouts of $5.25 million in 2022, $5.5 million in 2023, and $5.75 million in 2024.

According to the site, Kiffin’s bonuses under his new deal are the same as in his previous one. Starting in the sixth season, he will get a $150,000 bonus for every Southeastern Conference (SEC) win and a $100,000 bonus for any regular-season victory over a Power Five non-conference club.

If Ole Miss advances to the SEC championship game, he will receive another $150,000, and if the team wins, he will receive $400,000.

Kiffin has the chance to earn bonuses dependent on how well the Rebels perform in various bowl games.

The coach will receive a $250,000 incentive if the club makes the New Year’s Six access bowl. If the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals, Kiffin will receive $500,000, $750,000 if they reach the CFP championship, and $1 million if they win the title.

According to USA Today Sports’ college coach salary database, Kiffin was the 34th highest-paid college football coach in 2020. With the pay bump he earned this year, his rank is projected to rise.

According to the site, Kiffin earned more than $12 million from 2012 through 2020, which covers his coaching tenure at the University of Southern California and Florida Atlantic University. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is currently worth an estimated $6 million.

Kiffin began his career as a quarterback at Fresno State, where he played from 1994 to 1996. In 1997, he moved into a coaching post at the institution.

