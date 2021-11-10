Landry Shamet Reveals His Cold Shooting Streak in Phoenix Suns News.

Landry Shamet’s acquisition from the Brooklyn Nets through trade in the offseason was thought to be a huge move for the Phoenix Suns, but he has struggled to shoot the ball since then.

Shamet was asked about his shooting slump by the media after his comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, November 6.

“I’m not scared about shooting; you can question me about it whenever you want. If I’m having a bad game or went 10-for-10, it’s the last thing on my mind and the last thing I want to talk about. “I want to be the greatest, [most]complete player on the squad and do my job in all parts for this club defensively and everything,” Shamet added casually.

The marksman was averaging 6.4 points per game on 40 percent shooting entering the Atlanta game, going 0-for-7 from three-point range in games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets.

Shamet had only scored 4.3 points, with a 35.3 percent three-point shooting rate, before the Cavs and Rockets games, causing the media to question him about his shooting issues.

Shamet responded admirably against the Hawks’ poor defense, scoring 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from outside the arc to lead the comeback.

“I’m feeling fine,” Shamet said. “I’m starting to figure things out and get used to everything going on around here [in Phoenix].”

The Suns traded Jevon Carter, a fan favorite, for Shamet in order to strengthen their bench depth, sacrificing Carter’s defense for Shamet’s quick offense and beautiful shooting.

Suns supporters found it tough to believe, but their lack of consistent long shooting harmed them a lot in their NBA Finals matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns also gave the 24-year-old out of Wichita State a four-year, $43 million agreement at the conclusion of the offseason in the hopes of him developing into the shooter they require.

Shamet, on the other hand, is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a reported foot contusion.

Deandre Ayton, the team’s starting big man, has also been ruled out of the game, marking his third consecutive absence.

The Suns are hoping that Shamet will be able to play since they will need his outside scoring and wing defense to keep Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum from exploding if they want to extend their season.