Lance Lynn is the first pitcher to be ejected for failing to respond to a foreign substance test.

Major League umpires eventually nailed a pitcher for a performative response to a foreign-substance screening after a two-month wait.

Lance Lynn, the star right-hander for the Chicago White Sox, was ejected after flinging his belt at umpire Nic Lentz during Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Lance Lynn was thrown out of the game when it appeared he threw his belt at the umpire during a foreign substance check.

On June 21, MLB and Minor League Baseball began enforcing rules against pitchers who used a sticky material to improve their grip and spin. An umpire may inspect a pitcher’s glove, hat, or other components of his clothing after an inning to verify there are no foreign substances present.

Although most substance checks are quick and painless, some pitchers, particularly early on, resisted them. Sergio Romo began the practice by removing his hat, glove, and belt, as well as his pants, to demonstrate his innocence following his June 22 appearance against the Texas Rangers.

Sergio Romo, too, appears to believe these umpire checks are ludicrous.

After being checked by umpires three times during his start against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 23, Max Scherzer, then of the Washington Nationals, became angry and enraged, flinging his helmet and glove.

While being tested for sticky substances, Max Scherzer did not appear pleased.

Max Scherzer was furious when umpires chose to inspect him in the middle of an inning. @BRWalkoff

The video of each outburst went viral, and despite his rant, each pitcher was permitted to stay in the game. However, when Lynn returned to the dugout after retiring the A’s in the fourth, Lentz approached the Chicago dugout and requested that Lynn’s belt be checked. Lynn was dismissed when he hurled the belt in the direction of the third-base umpire.

